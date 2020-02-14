Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Boeing Co/The in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (BA, BWXT, VEC, NOC, HII)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Boeing Co/The ranks highest with a ROE of 140,060.7%. Following is Bwx Technologies with a ROE of 5,755.1%. Vectrus Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,725.5%.

Northrop Grumman follows with a ROE of 3,193.8%, and Huntington Ingal rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,075.1%.

