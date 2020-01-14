Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Avis Budget Grou in the Trucking Industry (CAR, JBHT, HTZ, R, LSTR)
Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Avis Budget Grou ranks highest with a ROE of 12,785.2%. Hunt (Jb) Trans is next with a ROE of 4,233.1%. Hertz Global Hol ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,403.2%.
Ryder System Inc follows with a ROE of 3,172.9%, and Landstar System rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,168.4%.
