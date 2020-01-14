MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Avis Budget Grou in the Trucking Industry (CAR, JBHT, HTZ, R, LSTR)

Written on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 2:15am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Avis Budget Grou ranks highest with a ROE of 12,785.2%. Hunt (Jb) Trans is next with a ROE of 4,233.1%. Hertz Global Hol ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,403.2%.

Ryder System Inc follows with a ROE of 3,172.9%, and Landstar System rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,168.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Avis Budget Grou on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $30.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Avis Budget Grou have risen 13.7%. We continue to monitor Avis Budget Grou for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest return on equity avis budget grou hunt (jb) trans hertz global hol ryder system inc landstar system

Ticker(s): CAR JBHT HTZ R LSTR

Contact David Diaz