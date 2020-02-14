Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of American Airline in the Airlines Industry (AAL, HA, LUV, ALGT, ALK)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

American Airline ranks highest with a ROE of 4,977.3%. Hawaiian Holding is next with a ROE of 4,607.4%. Southwest Air ranks third highest with a ROE of 4,039.7%.

Allegiant Travel follows with a ROE of 3,774.3%, and Alaska Air Group rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,891.7%.

