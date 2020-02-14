Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Amc Networks-A in the Broadcasting Industry (AMCX, EVC, SBGI, NXST, GTN)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Amc Networks-A ranks highest with a ROE of 37,526.8%. Following is Entravision Co-A with a ROE of 6,511.2%. Sinclair Broad-A ranks third highest with a ROE of 4,106.4%.

Nexstar Media-A follows with a ROE of 3,715.4%, and Gray Television rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,630.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Gray Television on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Gray Television have risen 29.1%. We continue to monitor Gray Television for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.