Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Amc Networks-A in the Broadcasting Industry (AMCX, EVC, SBGI, NXST, GTN)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 2:42am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Amc Networks-A ranks highest with a ROE of 37,526.8%. Entravision Co-A is next with a ROE of 6,511.2%. Sinclair Broad-A ranks third highest with a ROE of 4,106.4%.

Nexstar Media-A follows with a ROE of 3,715.4%, and Gray Television rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,630.4%.

