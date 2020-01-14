Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of 3M Co in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (MMM, CSL, ROP, RAVN, HON)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
3M Co ranks highest with a ROE of 3,766.7%. Carlisle Cos Inc is next with a ROE of 2,329.8%. Roper Technologi ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,561.8%.
Raven Industries follows with a ROE of 1,532.1%, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the top five with a ROE of 932.0%.
