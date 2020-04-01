Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Xenia Hotels & R in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (XHR, RLJ, HST, CHSP, DRH)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Xenia Hotels & R ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 138.7%. Rlj Lodging Trus is next with a projected earnings growth of 123.2%. Host Hotels & Re ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 62.2%.

Chesapeake Lodgi follows with a projected earnings growth of 9.2%, and Diamondrock Hosp rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 0.9%.

