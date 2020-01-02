Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Usana Health Sci in the Personal Products Industry (USNA, MED, EL, IPAR, NUS)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Usana Health Sci ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 77.9%. Following is Medifast Inc with a projected earnings growth of 59.4%. Estee Lauder ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 28.2%.

Inter Parfums follows with a projected earnings growth of 16.4%, and Nu Skin Enterp-A rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 13.5%.

