Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of United Fire Grou in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (UFCS, NAVG, UIHC, ACGL, THG)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

United Fire Grou ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 162.7%. Following is Navigators Group with a projected earnings growth of 154.7%. United Insurance ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 117.7%.

Arch Capital Grp follows with a projected earnings growth of 98.3%, and Hanover Insuranc rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 78.2%.

