Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Tenet Healthcare in the Health Care Facilities Industry (THC, ENSG, HCA, UHS, USPH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Tenet Healthcare ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 90.8%. Following is Ensign Group Inc with a projected earnings growth of 34.3%. Hca Healthcare I ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 29.6%.

Universal Hlth-B follows with a projected earnings growth of 25.8%, and Us Physical Ther rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 20.0%.

