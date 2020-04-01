Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Summit Materia-A in the Construction Materials Industry (SUM, VMC, USCR, MLM, EXP)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Summit Materia-A ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 54.0%. Vulcan Materials is next with a projected earnings growth of 45.8%. Us Concrete Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 42.5%.

Martin Mar Mtls follows with a projected earnings growth of 28.7%, and Eagle Materials rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 7.3%.

