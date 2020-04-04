Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Skywest Inc in the Airlines Industry (SKYW, LUV, DAL, CPA, ALGT)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Skywest Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 35.2%. Southwest Air is next with a projected earnings growth of 28.7%. Delta Air Li ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 24.6%.

Copa Holdin-Cl A follows with a projected earnings growth of 17.4%, and Allegiant Travel rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 13.9%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Delta Air Li. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Delta Air Li in search of a potential trend change.