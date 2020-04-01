Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Post Holdings In in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (POST, CVGW, FLO, TSN, BUFF)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Post Holdings In ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 62.8%. Calavo Growers I is next with a projected earnings growth of 44.6%. Flowers Foods ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 23.1%.

Tyson Foods-A follows with a projected earnings growth of 22.9%, and Blue Buffalo Pet rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 20.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Blue Buffalo Pet on November 14th, 2017 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.82. Since that recommendation, shares of Blue Buffalo Pet have risen 43.8%. We continue to monitor Blue Buffalo Pet for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.