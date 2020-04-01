Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Olin Corp in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (OLN, WLK, TREC, CCC, KRO)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Olin Corp ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 125.9%. Following is Westlake Chemica with a projected earnings growth of 62.7%. Trecora Resource ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 62.0%.

Calgon Carbon follows with a projected earnings growth of 55.7%, and Kronos Worldwide rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 39.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Olin Corp and will alert subscribers who have OLN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.