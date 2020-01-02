Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Myers Inds Inc in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (MYE, CCK, SLGN, BERY, GEF)
Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.
Myers Inds Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 71.6%. Following is Crown Holdings I with a projected earnings growth of 33.6%. Silgan Holdings ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 27.5%.
Berry Global Gro follows with a projected earnings growth of 18.2%, and Greif Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 15.1%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Greif Inc-Cl A on August 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $35.91. Since that recommendation, shares of Greif Inc-Cl A have risen 17.8%. We continue to monitor Greif Inc-Cl A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
