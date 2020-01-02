Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Middlesex Water in the Water Utilities Industry (MSEX, CWCO, AWK, WTR, ARTNA)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Middlesex Water ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 13.0%. Cons Water Co-Or is next with a projected earnings growth of 10.9%. American Water W ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 9.0%.

Aqua America Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 3.4%, and Artesian Res-A rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 1.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Middlesex Water and will alert subscribers who have MSEX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.