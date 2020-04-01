Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Mcgrath Rentcorp in the Diversified Support Services Industry (MGRC, MINI, CPRT, HCSG, UNF)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Mcgrath Rentcorp ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 61.9%. Mobile Mini is next with a projected earnings growth of 43.4%. Copart Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 35.9%.

Healthcare Servs follows with a projected earnings growth of 29.5%, and Unifirst Corp/Ma rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 28.3%.

