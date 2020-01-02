Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Marinemax Inc in the Specialty Stores Industry (HZO, PRTY, ULTA, FIVE, SBH)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Marinemax Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 52.8%. Party City Holdc is next with a projected earnings growth of 48.5%. Ulta Beauty Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 31.9%.

Five Below follows with a projected earnings growth of 30.9%, and Sally Beauty Hol rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 26.8%.

