Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Lands' End Inc in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (LE, SFLY, NFLX, AMZN, FLWS)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Lands' End Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 485.7%. Shutterfly Inc is next with a projected earnings growth of 177.4%. Netflix Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 106.9%.

Amazon.Com Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 102.6%, and 1-800-Flowers-A rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 34.2%.

