Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Green Brick Part in the Homebuilding Industry (GRBK, MTH, NVR, PHM, BLD)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Green Brick Part ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 60.9%. Meritage Homes C is next with a projected earnings growth of 59.9%. Nvr Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 54.5%.

Pultegroup Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 51.1%, and Topbuild Cor rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 48.9%.

