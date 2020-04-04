Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Fmc Corp in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (FMC, IPI, AVD, MOS, SMG)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Fmc Corp ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 125.0%. Following is Intrepid Potash Inc with a projected earnings growth of 114.4%. Amer Vanguard ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 42.6%.

Mosaic Co/The follows with a projected earnings growth of 30.6%, and Scotts Miracle rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 3.8%.

