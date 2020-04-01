Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Enova Internatio in the Consumer Finance Industry (ENVA, SLM, WRLD, GDOT, EZPW)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Enova Internatio ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 72.6%. Following is Slm Corp with a projected earnings growth of 60.6%. World Acceptance ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 51.3%.

Green Dot Corp-A follows with a projected earnings growth of 38.8%, and Ezcorp Inc-A rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 37.1%.

