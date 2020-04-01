Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Dollar General C in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (DG, OLLI, DLTR, TGT, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Dollar General C ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 35.2%. Following is Ollie'S Bargain with a projected earnings growth of 33.8%. Dollar Tree Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 16.3%.

Target Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 11.7%, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 10.6%.

