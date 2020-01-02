Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Cato Corp-A in the Apparel Retail Industry (CATO, ANF, TLYS, GES, URBN)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Cato Corp-A ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 150.0%. Abercrombie & Fi is next with a projected earnings growth of 128.1%. Tilly'S Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 50.9%.

Guess? Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 38.3%, and Urban Outfitter rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 35.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cato Corp-A and will alert subscribers who have CATO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.