Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Carrols Restaura in the Restaurants Industry (TAST, BJRI, DPZ, CMG, WEN)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Carrols Restaura ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 55.0%. Bj'S Restaurants is next with a projected earnings growth of 42.2%. Domino'S Pizza ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 40.6%.

Chipotle Mexican follows with a projected earnings growth of 30.8%, and Wendy'S Co/The rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 30.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Chipotle Mexican on November 26th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $807.72. Since that recommendation, shares of Chipotle Mexican have risen 8.9%. We continue to monitor Chipotle Mexican for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.