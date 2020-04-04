Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Carrols Restaura in the Restaurants Industry (TAST, BJRI, DPZ, CMG, DIN)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Carrols Restaura ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 55.0%. Bj'S Restaurants is next with a projected earnings growth of 42.2%. Domino'S Pizza ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 40.6%.

Chipotle Mexican follows with a projected earnings growth of 30.8%, and Dineequity Inc rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 23.7%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Dineequity Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Dineequity Inc in search of a potential trend change.