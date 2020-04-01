Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Callaway Golf Co in the Leisure Products Industry (ELY, MBUU, MCFT, RGR, MPX)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Callaway Golf Co ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 54.9%. Malibu Boats-A is next with a projected earnings growth of 54.0%. Mcbc Holdings In ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 47.7%.

Sturm Ruger & Co follows with a projected earnings growth of 35.7%, and Marine Products rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 27.9%.

