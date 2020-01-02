Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Black Knight F-A in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (BKFS, WEX, MA, BR, V)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Black Knight F-A ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 167.1%. Following is Wex Inc with a projected earnings growth of 47.1%. Mastercard Inc-A ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 37.6%.

Broadridge Finl follows with a projected earnings growth of 33.2%, and Visa Inc-Class A rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 29.2%.

