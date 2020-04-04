Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Baker Hughes Inc in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (BHI, NR, NGS, HAL, RES)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Baker Hughes Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 416.9%. Newpark Resource is next with a projected earnings growth of 348.4%. Natural Gas Serv ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 217.8%.

Halliburton Co follows with a projected earnings growth of 101.3%, and Rpc Inc rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 100.3%.

