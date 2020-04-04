Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Athenahealth Inc in the Health Care Technology Industry (ATHN, VEEV, VCRA, OMCL, CPSI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Athenahealth Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 66.9%. Following is Veeva Systems-A with a projected earnings growth of 43.2%. Vocera Communica ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 39.7%.

Omnicell Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 35.6%, and Computer Program rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 28.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vocera Communica on March 12th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.81. Since that call, shares of Vocera Communica have fallen 3.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.