Relatively High Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of America'S Car-Ma in the Automotive Retail Industry (CRMT, ORLY, AN, LAD, AAP)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

America'S Car-Ma ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 45.5%. Following is O'Reilly Automot with a projected earnings growth of 28.8%. Autonation Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 26.5%.

Lithia Motors-A follows with a projected earnings growth of 25.6%, and Advance Auto Par rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 25.1%.

