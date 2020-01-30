Relatively High PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Wec Energy Group in the Multi-Utilities Industry (WEC, UTL, NWE, AVA, ED)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Wec Energy Group ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.10. Following is Unitil Corp with a a PEG ratio of 0.10. Northwestern Cor ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.09.

Avista Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.08, and Cons Edison Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.06.

