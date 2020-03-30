Relatively High PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Veeva Systems-A in the Health Care Technology Industry (VEEV, INOV, HSTM, OMCL, VCRA)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Veeva Systems-A ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.07. Following is Inovalon Holdi-A with a a PEG ratio of 0.06. Healthstream Inc ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

Omnicell Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.03, and Vocera Communica rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

