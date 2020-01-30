Relatively High PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Tronox Ltd-Cl A in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TROX, LYB, CBT, KRO, OLN)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Tronox Ltd-Cl A ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Following is Lyondellbasell-A with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Cabot Corp ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Kronos Worldwide follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Olin Corp rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

