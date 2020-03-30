Relatively High PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Target Corp in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (TGT, DG, OLLI, DLTR, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Target Corp ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Dollar General C is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Ollie'S Bargain ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Dollar Tree Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Target Corp on January 15th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $117.48. Since that call, shares of Target Corp have fallen 19.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.