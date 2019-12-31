Relatively High PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Target Corp in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (TGT, OLLI, DG, DLTR, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Target Corp ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05. Ollie'S Bargain is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Dollar General C ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Dollar Tree Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

