Relatively High PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Staar Surgical in the Health Care Supplies Industry (STAA, ALR, NEOG, HAE, WST)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Staar Surgical ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.21. Following is Alere Inc with a a PEG ratio of 0.07. Neogen Corp ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

Haemonetics Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.04, and West Pharmaceut rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

