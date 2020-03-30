Relatively High PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Simpson Mfg in the Building Products Industry (SSD, AAON, ALLE, AWI, UFPI)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Simpson Mfg ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Aaon Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Allegion Plc ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Armstrong World follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Universal Forest rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Allegion Plc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $126.45. Since that call, shares of Allegion Plc have fallen 27.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.