Relatively High PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Santander Consum in the Consumer Finance Industry (SC, DFS, AXP, CACC, SYF)

Written on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 12:18am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Santander Consum ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05. Discover Financi is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. American Express ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Credit Acceptanc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Synchrony Financ rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Santander Consum and will alert subscribers who have SC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Ticker(s): SC DFS AXP CACC SYF

