Relatively High PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Santander Consum in the Consumer Finance Industry (SC, DFS, SYF, AXP, RM)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Santander Consum ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05. Discover Financi is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Synchrony Financ ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

American Express follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Regional Managem rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Regional Managem on August 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.34. Since that recommendation, shares of Regional Managem have risen 7.1%. We continue to monitor Regional Managem for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.