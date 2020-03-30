Relatively High PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Rexford Industri in the Industrial REITs Industry (REXR, STAG, EGP, TRNO, PLD)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Rexford Industri ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.31. Stag Industrial is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.18. Eastgroup Prop ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.09.

Terreno Realty C follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.08, and Prologis Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.07.

