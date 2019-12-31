Relatively High PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Northwest Nat Gs in the Gas Utilities Industry (NWN, SR, NFG, SJI, OGS)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Northwest Nat Gs ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.09. Following is Spire Inc. with a a PEG ratio of 0.05. Natl Fuel Gas Co ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05.

South Jersey Ind follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.04, and One Gas Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Spire Inc.. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Spire Inc. in search of a potential trend change.