Relatively High PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Lululemon Ath in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (LULU, RL, VFC, UA, COLM)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Lululemon Ath ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05. Ralph Lauren Cor is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Vf Corp ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

Under Armo-C follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.03, and Columbia Sportsw rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ralph Lauren Cor on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $97.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Ralph Lauren Cor have risen 15.1%. We continue to monitor Ralph Lauren Cor for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.