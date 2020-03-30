Relatively High PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of La-Z-Boy Inc in the Home Furnishings Industry (LZB, LEG, MHK, ETH, TPX)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

La-Z-Boy Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Following is Leggett & Platt with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Mohawk Inds ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Ethan Allen follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Tempur Sealy Int rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

