Relatively High PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Heska Corp in the Health Care Equipment Industry (HSKA, ISRG, CNMD, IDXX, MDT)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Heska Corp ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.11. Following is Intuitive Surgic with a a PEG ratio of 0.05. Conmed Corp ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

Idexx Labs follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.04, and Medtronic Plc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Heska Corp and will alert subscribers who have HSKA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.