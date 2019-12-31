Relatively High PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Crocs Inc in the Footwear Industry (CROX, NKE, DECK, SHOO, SKX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.
Crocs Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.13. Nike Inc -Cl B is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Deckers Outdoor ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.
Steven Madden follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Skechers Usa-A rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Crocs Inc and will alert subscribers who have CROX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest peg ratio crocs inc nike inc -cl b deckers outdoor steven madden skechers usa-a