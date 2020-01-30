Relatively High PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Copart Inc in the Diversified Support Services Industry (CPRT, CTAS, UNF, MGRC, MINI)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Copart Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.06. Following is Cintas Corp with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

Mcgrath Rentcorp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.03, and Mobile Mini rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

