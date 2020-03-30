Relatively High PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Argan Inc in the Construction & Engineering Industry (AGX, ACM, KBR, AEGN, AMRC)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Argan Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.06. Following is Aecom with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Kbr Inc ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Aegion Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Ameresco Inc-A rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ameresco Inc-A on March 10th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.12. Since that call, shares of Ameresco Inc-A have fallen 26.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.