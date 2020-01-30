Relatively High PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Amplify Snack Br in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (BETR, JJSF, SAFM, MKC, JBSS)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Amplify Snack Br ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.09. J & J Snack Food is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.05. Sanderson Farms ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05.

Mccormick-N/V follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.04, and John B Sanfilipp rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

