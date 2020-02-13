Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Wd-40 Co in the Household Products Industry (WDFC, CHD, PG, CLX, CL)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Wd-40 Co ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 47.49. Following is Church & Dwight with a a P/E ratio of 36.45. Procter & Gamble ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 30.27.

Clorox Co follows with a a P/E ratio of 29.96, and Colgate-Palmoliv rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 25.81.

